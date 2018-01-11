3,633 made Aliyah in 2017 with help from Nefesh B’Nefesh

JANUARY 11, 2018 – JERUSALEM – Nefesh B’Nefesh, or Jewish Souls United, a nonprofit that facilitates making Aliyah, recently assisted 196 people from the United States and Canada move to Israel.

The Dec. 26 flight brought the total number of North American Olim to 3,633 in 2017. During this past year, Nefesh B’Nefesh facilitated 19 Aliyah flights from North America, bringing 377 families with 677 children, and an additional 1,677 singles. These Olim ranged in age from five weeks to 102 years old, mostly from New York, California, New Jersey, Florida, Maryland, Illinois, Massachusetts, and Pennsylvania, as well as from Quebec and Ontario, Canada.

Nefesh B’Nefesh’s employment and government advocacy departments continued to assist medical professionals by streamlining the licensing process, making it easier for 61 doctors and 16 psychologists from North America and the United Kingdom to continue their professions in Israel while contributing to the Israeli healthcare system. Other leading professions included education, marketing, finance, high-tech, and law.

Amongst the top cities to welcome Olim in 2017 were Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, Ra’anana, and Netanya.

Nefesh B’Nefesh’s recently launched “Go Beyond” initiative successfully facilitated the Aliyah of hundreds of Olim to Israel’s northern and southern frontiers, including Haifa, Tzfat, Zichron Yaakov, Karmiel, Tiberias, Nahariya, Hadera, Yokneam Illit, Pardes Hanna, and Maalot in the north and Be’er Sheva, Ashkelon, Eilat, Ofakim, Mitzpe Ramon, Yerucham, Sderot, Arad, and Meitar in the south.

“We have had the incredible privilege of assisting thousands of Olim this past year in fulfilling their Zionist dreams, and are pleased to see continued interest in Aliyah from Jews living in the Diaspora,” said Rabbi Yehoshua Fass, cofounder and executive director of Nefesh B’Nefesh. “Today’s Olim will begin building their homes in communities across the country, and will be making valuable contributions to strengthening Israel and the Jewish nation.”

For more about Nefesh B’Nefesh and its programs, visit nbn.org.il.