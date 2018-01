Joyce (Benzil) Smaller

Joyce (Benzil) Smaller, 75 – late of Salem. Died on January 10, 2018.

Devoted wife of the late Charles Smaller. Beloved mother of Stuart Smaller and the late Sheri Smaller. Adored grandmother of Talia Smaller and Sydni Smaller.

Services at the Lebanon Tifereth Israel Cemetery Route 128 North (between exits 25 & 24), Peabody on Friday January 12 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the American Diabetes Association (diabetes.org).