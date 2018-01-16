Charles W. Pendexter

Charles W. Pendexter, 80 – late of Lynn. Died on January 12, 2018.

He was the beloved husband of Ann (Babbitt) Pendexter of Lynn, with whom he shared 20 years of marriage, and the late Rosemarie (Fiory) Pendexter. Son of the late William Pendexter and Ralph and Ruth (Bartlett) Parini. Father of Patti Pendexter and her husband Paul Serzizio, and Susan Haberek and her husband Stephen, all of Lynn. Grandfather of Drew, Taylor, Stephen and Nikki. Brother of Arthur Pendexter and his wife Penny of Maine, John Parini and his wife Donna, Thomas Parini, Joy Ryan, and Thomas Brown, all of Lynn, and the late Richard Pendexter and Ralph Parini. Son-in-law of Abraham and Frances Babbitt of Peabody, and brother-in-law of Edward Babbitt and his wife Ellen Kayser of Swampscott, Roberta Babbitt and her husband William McGeehan of Virginia, Steven Babbitt of New York, and Susan Michaud and her husband Scott of Lynn. (Stanetsky-Hymanson)