Gerald “Jerry” Wolper

Gerald “Jerry” Wolper, 81 – late of Beverly, formerly of Chelsea and Brookline. Died on January 11, 2018.

Husband of Susan (Lieberman). Father of Allison Wolper and William Wolper. Grandfather of Benjamin and Jonah Wolper. Brother of Helene and Martin Kress. Friend of Laurie Lieberman. Brother-in-law of Diane Lieberman. (Goldman)