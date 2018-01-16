Gertrude Imber

Gertrude Imber, 91, of Peabody passed peacefully on January 13, 2018. She was the wife of the late Milton Imber.

Born in Malden, she was the daughter of the late Hyman and Ethel (Osokovsky) Leibovitz.

Left to cherish Gertrude’s memory are her daughter Judith Rosenfield and her husband Philip of Wayland, and her son Neal Imber and his companion Alexia Cuellar of Melrose. She was the beloved grandmother of Joshua Rosenfield and his wife Stephanie, Leslie Rosenfield, Michelle Hodgman and Mark Imber, and granddaughter-in-law Alexandra Nash, wife of the late Dewey Rosenfield. She was the great-grandmother of Benjamin Rosenfield, Charles Theodore Hodgman, and Margot Dewey Rosenfield. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son Kenneth Imber, her sisters Madeline Greenberg and Mary Kline, and her grandson Matthew “Dewey” Rosenfield.

Graveside services will be held on Wednesday at 11:00 a.m., in the Congregation Shirat Hayam Cemetery, Temple Israel Section, 506 Lowell St., Peabody. Contributions in Gertrude’s memory may be made to the Dewey Rosenfield Foundation, 6 Draper Ave., Wayland, MA 01778. Arrangements were handled by Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, Salem. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, visit stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.