Nelson Kessler

Nelson Kessler, 85 – late of Swampscott. Died on January 12, 2018. He was the beloved husband of 65 years to Libby (Doliner) Kessler. Born in Chelsea, he was the son of the late David and Fay (Abramowitz) Kessler.

In addition to his dear wife Libby, Nelson leaves his devoted children Stephen Kessler and his wife Barbara of Dennis, Cynthia Picariello and her husband John, Lesley Dexter and her husband Ric, and Beth Hoffman and her husband Robert, all of Swampscott; his loving brother Bob Kessler and his wife Madeleine of Tucson, Ariz.; his cherished grandchildren Jennifer Picariello and husband Andrew Dixon, Heather Flatto and her husband Scott, David Hoffman and his fiancée Ashley Pivnick, Adam Dexter, and Ethan Dexter. He also leaves behind his great-grandchildren Noah Hoffman, A.J., and Emily Dixon.