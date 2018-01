Steven Shraiar

Steven Shraiar, 74 – late of Malden. Died on January 13, 2018.

Father of Melissa and her husband Peter Kramer, Wendy Shraiar, and Brett Shraiar. Grandfather of David Kramer and Hannah Shraiar. Former husband of Rosalyn (Zellin) Shraiar. Brother of Myra Berman and Lois Ziedenburg. Friend of Wilma and the late Gerald Freedman. (Goldman)