Phyllis J. Gotlib

Phyllis J. Gotlib, age 68, passed away suddenly on January 17, 2018, due to complications from the flu. She was surrounded by her beloved children Rebecca, David and Deborah Frisch, their significant others and her brother Sumner Gotlib.

She grew up in Bangor, Maine, and Brookline, graduated from Brandeis University, received a Master’s degree in applied piano from SUNY at Stony Brook and raised her family in Marblehead.

Phyllis was a loving mother, sister, aunt, grandmother to Jacob and a devoted friend to many, especially her dog Pepper. Her life was filled with music, as an accomplished pianist and adored elementary school teacher.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 19 at 11:00 a.m. at Temple Sinai, 1 Community Rd., Marblehead, followed by interment at Sharon Memorial Park.

Contributions in her memory may be made to Massachusetts Humane Society, P.O. Box 850177, Braintree, MA 02185-0177 or via masshumane.org.

