Robin Sue Esterkes

Robin Sue Esterkes of Naples, Fla., age 62, was surrounded by her family as she passed peacefully on Friday, January 12, 2018, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.

Robin was born in Lynn on March 20, 1955 to Eunice (Yoffa) and Benjamin Harsip. She leaves her husband, Jeffrey R. Esterkes of Naples, her daughters Rachel Esterkes of Peabody and Michele Esterkes of Tampa, Fla., and Patches, the family cat. She also leaves her sisters Dale Harsip of Lake Worth, Fla., and Jackee and her husband Neil Stigliano of Natick, her parents-in-law Rosalyn and Jay Esterkes of Boynton Beach, Fla., brother-in-law Jack Esterkes of Highland Beach, Fla., and her sister-in-law and brother-in-law Amy and Steven Channen of North Andover, in addition to many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held for Robin on Monday, January 22, at 11:45 a.m., at Sharon Memorial Park, 120 Canton St., Sharon. The family will receive visitors on Monday, January 22, and Tuesday, January 23, from 4-8 p.m., at The Clubhouse at Cedar Pond Village, 1200 Salem Street, Peabody.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in Robin’s name may be made to PACE Center for Girls, Collier at Immokalee, 160 N First Street, Immokalee, FL 34142 and online at pacecenter.org. (Designate The Collier at Immokalee Center in the “Donate” box.)