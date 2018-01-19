Grant Fulton

Grant Fulton of Marblehead entered into rest on Monday, January 15, 2018. Born in Marblehead, he was a son of the late Glenn T. Fulton, Sr., and the late Mildred (Larson) Fulton. He was the beloved husband of Iris (Kassoy) Fulton for 38 years.

In addition to his dear wife Iris, those left to cherish Grant’s memory are his devoted and loving children Sarrah (Fulton) Davis and her husband Matthew Davis of North Reading, and Alyssa (Fulton) Wade and her husband Derek Wade of Brookline; his cherished grandchildren Gwen and Chelsea Davis, and Jacob Wade; his brother Glenn T. Fulton, Jr., and his wife Sharon, and his sister Lynne Emmons and her husband Clyde. He also leaves behind cherished cousins, nieces and nephews.

Grant was as kind, gentle and loving an individual as there ever was. There was nothing in this world that Grant loved more than his family and spending time with them. He was a passionate reader and lover of music, particularly Rock ‘n’ Roll. Grant loved the outdoors, spending many a day in the Maine woods or taking a swim in the Great East Lake.

A memorial service for Grant will be held on Friday, January 19, 2018, at 10:00 a.m., at Temple Emanuel, 7 Haggetts Pond Road, Andover. Shiva will be observed immediately following the funeral service at the home of Sarrah and Matthew Davis. Interment will take place in the Spring of 2018, at Highland Grove Cemetery, Shapleigh, Maine.

Contributions in his memory may be made to American Lung Association , 1661 Worcester Rd. #301, Framingham, MA 01701 or via www.lung.org.

