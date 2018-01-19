Martin C. “Bozie” Goldman

Martin C. “Bozie” Goldman, of Swampscott, passed away on January 17, 2018 at age 91.

Married for 66 memory-filled years to Maxine (Rosenbaum). Loving and proud father to Nancy and Steve Walter of Swampscott, Betsy and Dan Rooks of Marblehead, Bob and Jose Goldman of Lynn, and Jeff and Judi Goldman of Swampscott. Grandfather and cookie thief to Joshua and Rebecca Rooks, Sam and Asher Goldman, Camila Paiva and Godric Laird, Danielle, Alexa and Jake Goldman, Melissa and Mark Richards, and Michael and Cindy Walter. Father-in-law to Barbara Goldman. Son of the late Charles and Marion (Leavitt) Goldman, brother to the late Bob Goldman and Harris Goldman, brother-in-law of June Goldman and Carolyn Goldman, and uncle of James Goldman, Joan Finn and Charles Goldman.

Esteemed North Shore lawyer, lifelong resident of Swampscott and efficient Moderator of Town Meeting for 21 years. Past board member and president of both Temple Emanu-El and the Jewish Community Center of the North Shore. Booster of all things Swampscott, especially the schools and sports programs.

Services at Temple Emanu-El, 393 Atlantic Ave., Marblehead, on Sunday, January 21 at 1 p.m., with reception to follow at the Temple. Burial will be private. Observance at the home of Jeff and Judi Goldman, 11 Little’s Point Road, Swampscott, on Monday and Tuesday from 2 to 5 and 7 to 9. Expressions of sympathy in his memory may be donated to Temple Emanu-El, the Jewish Community Center of the North Shore, or other charities of your choice. Arrangements are under the care of Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, 10 Vinnin St., Salem. For the online guestbook, visit stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.