Lewis Leonard Chandler

Attorney Lewis Leonard Chandler, 97 – late of Brookline, formerly of Lynn. Entered into rest on January 10, 2018.

Beloved husband of Barbara (Gidez). Son of the late Dinah and Sam Chandler. Devoted father of Heather Chandler-Morin and her husband Donald, Candy Benson and her husband Richard, and the late Scott L. Chandler. Loving brother of Melvin Chandler and his wife Lori, and the late Herbie Chandler. Loving grandfather of Harrison Benson and Dakotah Benson and her husband Brian McCann.

Services were held at Stanetsky Memorial Chapel, Brookline, on Sunday, January 14, followed by burial at Sharon Memorial Park. Expressions of sympathy in his memory may be donated to Hebrew SeniorLife, 1200 Centre St., Roslindale, MA 02131. (Stanetsky, Brookline)