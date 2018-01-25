Letter to the Editor: Israel should provide a safe haven for refugees

While I support aliyah, I’m concerned with those who truly need haven. American Jews aren’t facing persecution, like African refugees in Israel. They face probable death if they go home. They’re being falsely told Rwanda’s safe. It absolutely isn’t. This is reminiscent of how some Jews in WW ll were misled into believing they were going to safety.

The $3,500 Israel gives is useless. Jews deported to Germany didn’t need money. They needed haven. So do these people. Israel was founded to be our safe haven. How can she send others back to danger and death?

Ethiopian Jews also have family members in grave danger in Ethiopia, some of whom were forcibly converted to Christianity, so Israel won’t bring them. But when it came to Russian immigrants, they allowed non-Jews.

Then there are the Palestin­ians driven out in 1948, and those currently in Israel, who have their homes demolished, even with no allegations of terrorism, and who were subjected to invasions like the one in 2014 in Gaza, leaving hundreds of thousands homeless.

I love Israel and understand why she was created. I oppose all terror and violence. However, a state designed to protect Jews, a long persecuted minority, must not abuse others and perpetrate racism.

It’s our duty as Jews to speak out and insist Israel provide haven for those who need it, citizenship and equality for all. We must make our support conditional on Israel acting humanely. This is our Jewish and human responsibility.

Shifra Freewoman, Brookline