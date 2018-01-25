Letter to the Editor: United or untied

My mother worked for the Truman Administration and Office of Military Government of the United States in war torn Berlin in 1946-47. Visiting many displaced persons camps, her motto was, “There but for the Grace of G-d go I.”

The recent edicts from the White House are forcing my hand to write. What our Commander in Chief is proposing to do to Salvadorans who came to this country due to mudslides, gang violence, and natural disasters is shameful.

President Truman’s Special Message to Congress on March 24, 1952 regarding displaced persons is as germane today as it was 65 years ago:

“One of the reasons we lead the free world today is that we are a nation of immigrants. We have been made strong and vigorous by the diverse skills and abilities of the different peoples who have migrated to this country and become American citizens. Past immigration has helped to build our tremendous industrial power. Today, our growing economy can make effective use of additional manpower in various areas and lines of work.”

UNITED or UNTIED. Shuffle two letters around and we as a nation can either be viewed to the rest of the world as a country that stood idle while our President produces irrevocable havoc on families or are the nation that shines a beacon to the world.

Our country should embrace the words of Emma Lazarus emblazoned on the Statue of Liberty:

“Give me your tired, your poor,

Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free,

The wretched refuse of your teeming shore…”

Deborah Shelkan Remis, Swampscott