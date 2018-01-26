Carleton Davis

Carleton Davis, 87 – late of Revere. Died on January 23, 2018.

Devoted husband of the late Anita (Gutterman). Beloved father of Sandra and her husband Richard Cutone, Phyllis Delisca and her longtime friends Martin Norman and Kenneth Wilkerson, and Cheryl Davis and her lifelong partner Kenneth Dulong. Adored grandfather of Christopher Cutone and his partner Shannon Wilson, Victoria Norman and her fiancé Tony Kim, Timothy and his wife Michele Dulong, Veronica Norman, Anthony Cutone, and Andrew Cutone. Loving brother of Sandy Guillaume and the late Barbara Mangiante. Beloved uncle of Fran and Bobby Mangiante. Dear cousin of Dovie Melnick. (Goldman)