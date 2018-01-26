Jeanette “Jenny” (Weiner) Lee

Jeanette “Jenny” (Weiner) Lee – late of Wayland, formerly of Chelsea. Died on January 23, 2018.

Beloved wife of the late Charles L. Lee. Devoted and loving mother of Donald Charles Lee and his wife Nancy of Holbrook, JoAnne D. Lee-Nieves and her husband Carlos Juan of Mattapan, Michele L. (Lee) LaCosta and her husband Charles of Holbrook, and Brian R. Lee and his wife Jodi Pages-Lee of Wayland. Loving daughter of the late Morris Paul Weiner and Anne (Babner) Weiner. Dear sister of Esther Wexler of Norton, Irving D. Weiner of Norton, and the late Lily Celata, Evelyn Sweeney, and Rae Cummings. Loving grandmother of 12 and great-grandmother of three. (Torf)