David “Duddy” Goldberg

David “Duddy” Goldberg, 91 – late of Peabody, formerly of Lowell and Boynton Beach, Fla. Died on January 28, 2018.

Devoted husband of the late Ida S. (Piltch) Goldberg. Beloved father of Robert and his wife Eleanor Goldberg, and Karen and her husband Mark Meyer. Cherished grandfather of Mara Epstein and her husband Jonathan, Ricki Meyer and her husband Ariel, Laura Barber, and Jordan Goldberg. Proud great-grandfather of Amari Barber and Hannah Epstein. Dear brother of the late Alice Malis.

David was a proud veteran of the US Navy who served in the Pacific during World War II. Owner of Allen’s Cosmetics in Lowell, a real estate and home builder with Crest Haven Development, and long-time volunteer at the Pan Mass Challenge. (Goldman)