Dorothy I. Blitt

Dorothy I. Blitt, 97 – late of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., formerly of Swampscott. Died on January 26, 2018.

She was the beloved wife of the late Irving Blitt, with whom she shared 39 years of marriage until his passing in 1975. Born in Boston, she was the daughter of the late Samuel and Sue (Elden) Glaser.

Dorothy was a member of the former Temple Israel in Swampscott and its Sisterhood. She was also a member of Swampscott-Marblehead chapter of Hadassah and the Ladies Auxiliary of the Jewish Rehabilitation Center for the Aged of the North Shore.

Mother of Lowell R. Blitt and his wife Francia of Marblehead, and Carol Weiss and her husband Allen of Meredith, N.H. Sister of Ruth Bascom of New Jersey. Grandmother of Alisa Karten, Richard Weiss, Scott Weiss, Marcy Kronrad, Cheryl Karch, and great-grandmother of 12. (Stanetsky-Hymanson)