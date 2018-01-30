Natalie (Nesha) Hammerschmidt

Natalie (Nesha) Hammerschmidt, 90 – late of Peabody, formerly of Pittsburgh, Penn., and Sun City West, Ariz. Died on January 19, 2018.

Devoted wife of the late Lee Hammerschmidt for 68 years, prior to his passing in January, 2017. Cherished mother of Michael Hammerschmidt (Gary Groth) of Marblehead, Susan Hunter (Jeffrey) of New York City, and Marcia Harris (William) of Cambridge. Beloved grandmother of Joanna August (Dan) and Dan Hunter (Marlaina Wing), Sam and Jake Harris, and Benjamin Hammerschmidt Groth. Delighted great-grandmother of Leah August.

A lifelong community activist and volunteer, Nesha also proudly served as a school board member for many years in the Churchill Area School District. After moving to Arizona, she designed and produced beautiful silver jewelry that she gave away to family and friends. (Stanetsky-Hymanson)