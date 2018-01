Ruth (Blum) Kaufman

Ruth (Blum) Kaufman, 93 – late of Peabody, formerly of Medford and Malden. Died on January 28, 2018.

Devoted wife of the late Arnold “Arnie” Kaufman. Beloved mother of Marshall and his wife Lyndsey Kaufman and Ellen Kaufman. Adored grandmother of Kari and Peter Siegel and Matthew Kaufman. Cherished great-grandmother of Abigail Siegel. Dear sister of the late Sophia Levenson and Sylvia Sloan. (Goldman)