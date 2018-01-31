Cynthia S. (Kravetz) Aronson

Cynthia S. (Kravetz) Aronson of Boxford passed away on January 31, 2018.

For 61 years, she was the beloved wife of Sheldon B. Aronson. She was the loving mother of Lori A. and Sam Gerber, Robert and Kelly Aronson, and Marc and Lisa Aronson. Cynthia was the adored grandmother of Alyson and Andrew, Caroline, Adam, David, Michael, Matthew, Noah and Zachary, and the great-grandmother of Juliette. She was the dear sister of the late Norman Kravetz.

Services at Temple Emanuel, 7 Haggetts Pond Rd., Andover on Friday, February 2 at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in Temple Emanuel Cemetery, Lawrence. Memorial observance will be held at Temple Emanuel immediately following the burial through 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to MGH Cancer Center, MA General Development Office, 125 Nashua St., Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114, or Kaplan Family Hospice House, c/o Care Dimensions Development Office, 75 Sylvan St., Danvers, MA 01923. Arrangements were handled by Levine Chapels, Brookline.