Marcia (Kamlot) Golden

Marcia (Kamlot) Golden, 70 – late of Andover. Died on January 31, 2018.

Devoted wife of Jack S. Golden. Dear sister of Arthur Kamlot.

Services at Temple Emanuel 7 Haggetts Pond Road, Andover on Monday February 5 at 11:00 a.m. (Goldman)