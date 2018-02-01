Phillip H. Dublin

Phillip H. Dublin – late of Swampscott. Died on Tuesday, January 30, 2018.

Beloved husband of the late Pauline (Levin) Dublin and longtime companion of the late Norma Dorfman. Devoted father of Nathaniel “Buddy” Dublin and his wife Gayle of Newton, and Clifford Dublin of Lynn. Loving stepfather of Lisa Dorfman of Revere and Sherri Dorfman of Fla. Loving son of the late Nathan and Bertha (Goldstein) Dublin. Dear brother of Irving Dublin and his wife Louise of Fla., the late Joseph Dublin, and the late Francis Dublin. Loving and devoted grandfather of Grace Dublin. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Proud Korean US Army Veteran.

Services will be held at Sharon Memorial Park Chapel, 40 Dedham St., Sharon on Monday, February 5 at 12 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Interment follows at Sharon Memorial Park Cemetery. Shiva will be held immediately following burial at the home of Nathaniel “Buddy” and Gayle Dublin until 9 p.m. Contributions in Phillip’s memory may be made to My Brother’s Table, 98 Willow St., Lynn, MA 01901. (Torf)