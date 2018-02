Ruth Piven

Ruth Piven, 75 – late of Tewksbury, formerly of Revere, Wakefield, and The Villages, Fla. Died on January 31, 2018.

Devoted daughter of the late Michael and Jeannette Piven. Beloved sister of Edward and Elaine Piven and Doris and the late Burton Weisman. Cherished aunt of Mark and Sandy Piven, Robyn and Matthew Hakala, Cara and Michael Breuer, and Daniel Weisman. Grandaunt of Morgan Hakala. (Goldman)