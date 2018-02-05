Bernard J. Stainman

Bernard J. Stainman – late of Swampscott, formerly of Chelsea. Died on February 2, 2018.

Beloved husband of the late Deanna Ruth (Price) Stainman. Loving father of Suzanne Myerson and her husband Fred, Amy Herman and her husband Alon, and Jody Fredman and her husband David. Adored grandfather of Lauren, Rachel, Taylor, Noah, and Joshua. Dear brother of the late Hilda Steinberg, Florence Shiff, and Loretta Wellins.

Graveside services were held at the Crawford Street Memorial Park, West Roxbury on February 4. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Chabad of the North Shore. (Levine)