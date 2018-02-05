Anna B. (Cohen) Lavins

Anna B. (Cohen) Lavins, 81 – late of Peabody. Died on February 4, 2018.

Born in Brockton, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Ethel (Herman) Cohen. She was the beloved wife of Donald Lavins for 20 years before his passing in 1982.

Those left to cherish Anna’s memory are her devoted children Jill Hansbury of Canton, Ga., and Amy Walsh of Danvers, and her cherished grandchildren Falyn Walsh, Brandon Walsh, Devin Hansbury, and Michael Hansbury.

A funeral service will be held on February 6, with interment at Tifereth Israel of Revere Cemetery, Everett. Contributions in her memory may be made to Care Dimensions, 75 Sylvan St., Suite B-102, Danvers, MA 01923. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, visit stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.