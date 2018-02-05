Mikhail Temin

Mikhail Temin, 82 – late of Lynn. Died on February 2, 2018.

Born in Kiev, Ukraine, he was the son of the late Naum and Berta (Klachcovsky) Temin. He was the beloved husband of Maya (Polyak) Temin.

In addition to his dear wife Maya, those left to cherish Mikhail’s memory are his devoted children Natan Temin and his wife Larisa of Salem, and Sima Rotenberg and her husband Samuel of Salem; his cherished grandchildren Inna Ramaj and her husband Argus, Rita Rosenthal and her husband Alex, and Val Temin; and his dear great-grandchildren Joel, Noah, Ben, Max, and Serge. He also leaves behind his beloved sister Galina Utina.

A funeral service for Mikhail was held on February 4 at Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, Salem, with interment at Pride of Lynn Cemetery. (Stanetsky-Hymanson)