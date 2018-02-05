Morey G. Plavin

Morey G. Plavin, late of Georgetown, passed away on February 3, 2018, in Danvers. He was 79.

He was born in Berlin, N.H., on October 22, 1938 to Saul and Gwenith Ingersoll Plavin. He was a graduate of Lewiston High School, Central Maine Institute, and attended Boston University.

During his extensive career, which spanned five decades, Morey worked in all facets of the shoe industry. He held positions such as National Sales Manager, Vice-President of Sales and Marketing, and President of Manufacturing for companies such as Frye Boots, Viner Brothers, Dexter Shoe Company, and Nettleton Footwear. He also traveled extensively to foreign companies to establish relationships and export opportunities. He was a life member of 2-10 Associates.

Morey is survived by his wife Barbara of Georgetown; his son Dr. Stanford Plavin and his wife Tally of Atlanta, Ga.; his daughter Lisa Mansfield and her husband John of Salisbury, Mass.; and his grandchildren Shane Plavin, Alexandra Plavin, Jacob Mansfield, Sydney Mansfield, and Samara Mansfield. His friendly manner and wit will be deeply missed.

Services will be held at Temple Shalom of Auburn, Maine, on Tuesday, February 6, at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Beth Abraham Cemetery in Auburn, Maine. Donations may be made in Morey’s memory to the Cemetery Fund at Temple Shalom, 74 Bradman St., Auburn, ME 04210. Arrangements were handled by Albert & Burpee Funeral Home, Lewiston, Maine. Donations and condolences may be found online at albert-burpee.com.