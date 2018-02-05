Seymour “Cy” Fishman

Seymour “Cy” Fishman, 87 – late of Marblehead. Died peacefully on February 2, 2018, surrounded by his devoted family.

Beloved husband of Marilyn (Krupnick) Fishman. Son of the late Joseph and Pauline (Pearl) Fishman. Loving father of Harriet Fishman and her companion Edwin Townsend, Rhonda Fishman, and Robin Fishman Godine and her husband Anthony Godine. Devoted grandfather of Harry and Aaron Godine. Cherished uncle of several nieces and nephews, and survived by many other loving relatives.

Services will be held at Congregation Shirat Hayam of the North Shore, Swampscott on February 6. Memorial donations may be sent to Jewish Big Brothers Big Sisters, 333 Nahanton St., Newton, MA 02459. Arrangements under the care of Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, Salem. For the online guestbook, visit stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.