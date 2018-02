Anne (Altschuler) Bookman

Anne (Altschuler) Bookman, 97 – late of Brookline, formerly of Medford. Died on February 1, 2018.

Devoted wife of the late Samuel Bookman. Beloved mother of the late Janis Bookman and Judy Bookman. Cherished grandmother of Olivia Homan. Dear mother-in-law of Quentin Homan. (Goldman)