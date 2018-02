David Rome

David Rome – late of Gloucester. Died on February 4, 2018.

Loving son of the late Richard Rome and Ethel (Shapiro) Rome. Devoted brother of James Rome and his wife Mirta of Gloucester. Dear uncle of Aaron Rome and his wife Yolanda, and Jacob Rome and his wife Jennifer. Loving great-uncle of Nathan, Max, Quincy, and Jordan. David also leaves 16 first cousins. (Torf)