Henry Winer

Henry Winer, 90 – late of Salem. Died on February 4, 2018.

Devoted husband of Marilyn (Friedland) Bial-Winer. Dear step-father of Nanci Breeze, Bruce and Lisa Bial, and Amy and Scott Krypel. Loving grandfather of Bing, Peri, Brett, Tyler, Sara, and Noah. (Goldman)