Boston Media Room training

FEBRUARY 8, 2018 – A local group of 16 pro-Israel advocates recently attended a training session given by the Israeli American Council’s Boston Media Room at the Jewish Community Center of the North Shore. Boston Media Room is a real-time online advocacy center that is empowering community members to create engaging pro-Israel content that reaches thousands of people on social media. The hands-on workshop prepares activists for the challenges of telling Israel’s story and battling anti-Israel sentiments online.

The program was sponsored by Lappin Foundation, JCCNS, Combined Jewish Philanthropies and the Israeli American Council.

For more information about the next training, contact Susan Feinstein at 978-740-4431 or email sfeinstein@lappinfoundation.org.