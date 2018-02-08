Epstein Hillel community learns skills to excel

by

Andrew Fleischer

FEBRUARY 8, 2018 – MARBLEHEAD – Dr. Judith Stein of the Institute for Learning and Development in Lexington recently appeared at a parent and community workshop about executive functioning at the Epstein Hillel School.

The workshop focused on strategies for children and adults that include organization skills, time management exercises, task initiation for difficult assignments, and completing long-term projects. Epstein Hillel also provided workshops for students on school-based executive functioning skills, including how to organize a backpack/locker, categorize papers, and create checklists.

The Institute for Learning and Development provides educational and psychological services customized to meet the needs of each student.

“By bringing this important workshop to our students, we are supplementing their classroom curriculum with skills that will benefit them during their tenure at Epstein Hillel and for many years of schooling to come,” said Amy Gold, head of school.

The program was funded by a grant from the Jewish Women’s Endowment Fund of the North Shore.