Matloff promoted to partner at Conn Kavanaugh

FEBRUARY 8, 2018 – Conn Kavanaugh Rosenthal Peisch & Ford, LLP of Boston is pleased to announce that Johanna L. Matloff of Swampscott has become a partner of the firm.

Matloff practices in the area of civil litigation. Her areas of practice include employment law, commercial litigation, products liability, insurance litigation (specifically areas involving life, health, disability, and annuities), and ERISA. As an employment law advisor, Johanna provides proactive employment law counseling to businesses in both for-profit and non-profit arenas.

Johanna was selected as a “Rising Star” by Law & Politics and the publishers of Boston Magazine for each year in which she was eligible since 2005. This designation is reserved for attorneys under the age of forty and with less than ten years of experience practicing law.

Outside of the office Johanna uses her legal skills to support her community, including serving on the Jewish Journal’s Executive Committee and Board of Overseers. She also enjoys running and coaching youth soccer.