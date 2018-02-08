Shear’s art featured at ReachArts

FEBRUARY 8, 2018 – ReachArts is pleased to present David Shear’s solo exhibition, Next Exit, of abstract expressionist works from March 9-18 at the ReachArts gallery at 89 Burrill Street in Swampscott. The opening reception will be held on March 9, from 7:30-9 p.m., and a “Meet the Artist” evening will be held on March 15, from 7:30-8:30 p.m.

David works out of his studio in the SOWA arts district in Boston, and his home studio in Swampscott. In the show Next Exit, viewers can remove themselves from the ordinary to immerse themselves in vibrant and refreshing abstract paintings. David imagines that visitors will feel a transformation upon entering the show, much like exiting a highway into an oasis or forested glen.

David began painting in the abstract expressionist mode over 25 years ago. He has trained under impressionist Kay Orr and attended workshops on advanced abstract painting, most recently at the Montserrat College of Art and Woodstock School of Art. His paintings consistently receive juried awards from artistic communities.

In all phases of his development as an artist, David has found enthusiastic acceptance among art critics and collectors. He has collectors in all parts of the country and has been represented by fine art galleries in Dallas, Cincinnati, Oklahoma City and Santa Fe. His work is exhibited in many fine homes, and in commercial settings such as law firms, medical centers, restaurants, and designer galleries.

David believes that his artistic creation is not complete until his work is exhibited. He is continuously producing new works to express his dynamic artistic vision. David’s artworks are simultaneously stimulating and harmonious, provocative and comforting, intense and subtle. For more information about his art, visit www.davidshearart.com.