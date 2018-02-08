Tamaren to speak at Peabody Rosh Chodesh event

FEBRUARY 8, 2018 – Shalom Hadassah will host Michele Tamaren, author, presenter, spiritual director and life coach, at its general meeting, on Feb. 15 at 7 p.m. at the Brudnick Center for Living, 240 Lynnfield St., Peabody.

Participants will explore the history, traditions, and essence of the New Moon celebration. Tamaren’s presentation will honor female friendship, compassion, and connection, along with deepening into teachings about the Shechinah, the indwelling feminine presence of God. Sharing meditation, and music will be an intrinsic part of the program.

Light refreshments will be served. There is a donation of $5 per person by February 9, $8 per person at the door. Members and non-members are welcome to attend. For information on where to send your check, send an email to shalomhadassah@comcast.net.