Albert Eisenberg

Albert Eisenberg, 87 – late of Revere, formerly of Winthrop and Chelsea. Died on February 9, 2018.

Husband of the late Gertrude (Ginsberg). Father of Ilene and Jonathan Cutler and Dianne and Burton Gesserman. Grandfather of Alyssa Cutler and Aaron Fleishman, Rachel Gesserman, Hayley Cutler, and Lauren Gesserman-Smith and Adam Smith. Great grandfather of Evan and Benjamin Smith. Brother of Evelyn Beder and Carl and Barbara Eisenberg. (Goldman)