Barbara R. (Cherkas) Malinsky

Barbara R. (Cherkas) Malinsky, 81 – late of Chestnut Hill, formerly of Medford. Died on February 10, 2018.

Wife of the late Harold Malinsky. Mother of Bryan and Milana Malinsky and Lauren and David Lindheimer. Grandmother of Danielle, Samantha, Mia and Sophie. Daughter of the late Mary and David Cherkas. Sister of the late Harold and Paul Cherkas. (Goldman)