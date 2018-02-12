Bernice “Bunny” Samiljan

Bernice “Bunny” Samiljan, 93, of Peabody, formerly of Swampscott, passed peacefully on February 9, 2018, surrounded by her loving children. She was the wife of the late Joseph Samiljan, with whom she shared 45 years of marriage before his passing in 1995.

Born in Boston, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Viola (Ellis) Chaet. Bunny grew up in Mattapan, where she met Joe, the love of her life, when they were 14 years old. Together they raised five children in Swampscott. Family was at the core of Bunny’s life. She was a loving caring mother, daughter, wife and friend.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughter Maria Samiljan and her husband Alan Lensky of Marblehead; her four sons Alan and his wife Brenda Samiljan of Salem, Bud and his wife Mary Samiljan of Durham, Maine, Peter Samiljan of Chestnut Hill, and Robert Samiljan of Medford. She was the beloved grandmother of Vicki and her fiancé Lee, Jenny, Erin, Daniel and his wife Laurel, Julia and her husband Nick, Jake, Anna, Jaime, Jordan and his wife Ches, Haley, and Katie. She was the adored great-grandmother of Riley.

Services were held on February 12 at Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, Salem. Burial followed at Congregation Shirat Hayam Cemetery, Temple Israel Section, 506 Lowell St., Peabody. Shiva will be observed at the home of Maria Samiljan and Alan Lensky immediately following services until 8 p.m., and again on Tuesday and Wednesday from 1-4 and 6-9 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Joseph Samiljan Memorial Fund at the JCC, 4 Community Road, Marblehead, MA 01945. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, visit stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.