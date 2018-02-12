Dr. Nathan Max Sheckman

Dr. Nathan Max Sheckman passed away on February 8, 2018, surrounded by his loved ones at his home in Fort Myers, Fla., one day short of his 105½ birthday.

Nate lived a very full life and was a joy to be with. He loved to golf (two holes in one!), was a Jeopardy fanatic, and loved listening to his books on tape, which led to many stimulating and thought provoking discussions. Even at his age, he had a need to learn something new every day and his family and friends loved learning from him and asking his advice on every subject.

He loved being a friend and engaged with people from all walks of life. His favorite times were discussions about current events and politics over a glass of Scotch. If Nate met you, he never forgot you or your family and would ask about all your friends and family including the ones you didn’t even remember!

Nate, the son of the late Doctor Herman and Rose Sheckman, was born in The North Bronx in New York City. Nate had a fluid childhood, moving many times while his dad decided what he wanted to be when he grew up, finally attaining both a pharmacy and dental degree allowing Nate to further his own education.

Nate graduated from City College, New York in 1933 and continued his education at Columbia University, where he graduated number one in his class from the Columbia School of Dentistry in 1938. He received the Ewell Medal, and was elected to the National Dental Society. He continued his involvement with the Columbia School of Dentistry, holding number of positions with the AlAlumni Association.

Nate married the love of his life Ruth (Saslov) in 1940 and moved to New Rochelle, N.Y., where they brought up their two boys Peter and Richard, who were still their pride and joy.

Nate had a varied and successful career as a dentist, maintaining a solo dental practice in Parkchester, N.Y., and later moving his practice to Manhattan, where he had his office on Park Avenue. He was also the dental consultant for Seagrams Liquors and British Airways.

Nate was a proud soldier and a veteran of World War II, entering the service in 1941. He served in the 76th Infantry Division of the United States Army, where he participated at the Battle of the Bulge. He loved to tell “ war stories” and it was truly amazing that we were able to listen to history live. Nate remained in the Dental Corps reserves of the US Army, retiring after 35 years and attaining the rank of Lt. Colonel.

To know Nate was to love him. Everywhere he went, he made friends who loved him dearly. He was a kind and gentle soul and a true gentleman.

Nate was the husband of the late Ruth (Saslov), with whom he shared 72 years of marriage. He was also the most loving and devoted father to Dr. Peter and Maryanne (McDermott) Sheckman of Swampscott, and Richard and Alice (Mueller) of Montauk, N.Y. He was the grandfather of Bryan Sheckman and his wife Mandy Chan DDS, and great-grandfather to their children Derek and Chandler of North Andover. He leaves behind several other great-grandchildren, including Marley (Cassidy) Schiffer of South Boston. His nieces, especially Meadow Stempek of Petaluma, Calif., and Zoe Landers of Santa Barbara, Calif., along with many surrogate grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, will remember him with great love, fondness and admiration. He was the brother of the late Dr. Edward Sheckman of Manhattan, N.Y., and Dorothy Lazarus of Cape Cod.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Derek Sheckman Foundation in care of Eastern Bank 405 Paradise Road, Swampscott, MA 01907 in remembrance of his late grandson Derek Sheckman. In honor of Nate, the family requests that you follow his lead and have a Scotch every day at 5! God speed Nate … cheers to a life well lived!