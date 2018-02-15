Ruth B. (Gerson) Gitner-White

Ruth B. (Gerson) Gitner-White, 90, formerly of Revere and Malden. Entered into eternal rest on February 14, 2018. A woman of dignity and strength. She met each challenge with a strong belief in her Jewish heritage, which carried her through her travails as well as her simchas.

Devoted wife of the late Samuel Gitner and the late Alvin M. White. Beloved mother of Arlene Sherman and her husband Harvey Goldman and her late husband Robert Sherman, and the late Debra White-Freeman and her surviving husband Steven Freeman. Cherished Bubbie to Alex Sherman and his wife Meredith and Aron Freeman. Proud great-grandmother of Caleb and Luca Sherman. Dear sister of Lillian Berkovitz, the late Perry Gerson, Irving Gerson and Benjamin Gerson. Loving aunt to many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, and treasured by all the members of her extended family.

Services will be held at Lebanon-Tifereth Israel Cemetery, Route 128 North (between Exit 25-Route 114 and Exit 24-Endicott St), Peabody on Friday, February 16 at 1:30 p.m. Condolence calls may be made at the home of Arlene Sherman and Harvey Goldman following the interment until sundown and on Sunday afternoon 2-5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in Ruth’s memory may be made to the Robert Sherman Scholarship Fund c/o International Business School, Brandeis University, 415 South St., Waltham, MA 02454. (Goldman)