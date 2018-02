Abraham Zeder

Abraham Zeder, 89 – late of Andover. Died on February 18, 2018.

Devoted husband of Sheila (Peterfriend) Zeder. Beloved father of Jeri Zeder and her husband Joe Pato and Stacy Zeder and her husband Bernie Rub. Cherished grandfather of Isaac Pato, Dylan Pato, Julie Rub, and Rachel Rub. Dear brother of the late Ida and her husband Jacob Weiss and the late Mollie Zeder. (Goldman)