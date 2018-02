Yelizaveta (Zborovsky) Genkina

Yelizaveta (Zborovsky) Genkina, 94 – late of Malden, formerly of Belarus. Died on February 18, 2018.

Devoted wife of the late Isaak Genkin. Beloved mother of Nina and her husband Isaak Nekamkin and the late Roza Harelik and her surviving husband Yuri Harelik. Cherished grandmother of Alla Gorelik and Svetlana Rogevsky. Proud great-grandmother of David and Rachel. (Goldman)