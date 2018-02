Marlene (Sak) Chamrin

Marlene (Sak) Chamrin, 68 – late of Londonderry, N.H., formerly of Everett. Died on February 19, 2018.

Wife of Stanley Chamrin. Daughter of the late Eli and Gertrude Sak. Mother of Ron Chamrin and his wife Sara Allender and Justin Seth Charmin. Grandmother of Eliza, Thomas and Nora Chamrin. Sister of Evelyn and her husband Henry Salz and Roz and her husband Barry Mushlin. (Goldman)