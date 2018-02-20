Zelik Romanovsky

Zelik Romanovsky, 100, a longtime Lynn resident, entered into rest on February 19, 2018 at Royal Rehab in Braintree.

Born and educated in Khislavichi, Russia, he was the son of Khaim Romanovsky and Dobrusya Romanovskaya. He was the beloved husband of the late Genya (Krupnik) Romanovskaya, with whom he shared 23 years of marriage. He was the loving father of Michael Romanovsky and his wife Galina of Marblehead, and Marina and her husband Daniel Davidov of Be’er Sheva, Israel. Grandfather of Gregory, Guy, Boris, Zachary, Ilan and Eyal, and great-grandfather of Oliver. Dear brother of four late siblings, and the uncle of many nephews and nieces.

A funeral service for Zelik will be held on Thursday, February 22, with interment at Ahavath Achim Anshe Sfard Cemetery, Lakeshore Road, Lynn. For more information or the online guestbook, visit stanetskyhymansonsalem.com. (Stanetsky-Hymanson)