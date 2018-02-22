Harry Schrater

Harry Schrater, formerly of Marblehead and living in Swampscott, passed away in peace on January 6, 2018. He was 95 years of age.

Harry was the husband of Betty Schrater., and the father of Robert Schrater, Steven Schrater, Evelyn White, and Matthew Schrater. He also leaves behind several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was associated with Mutual of New York as a general agent and won many awards. Harry was a devoted family man, a hard worker, and a devoted member of Temple Sinai in Marblehead. He served in World War II in the US Navy as a flight inspector aboard the PPY Navy planes. He loved traveling to Aruba for the past 40 years with his wife and always took his children and grandchildren along with him on the trips.

He will be truly missed by his family and friends and anyone that was lucky enough to be serenaded by Harry, whether in the Stop & Shop or at any local dentist or doctor’s appointments, when he just broke out in song to anybody he came in contact with to make them happy; he sang until his final days. He truly “Did it his way.”