Letter to the Editor: Lynn Julius column – an important read for Jews

The Jewish Journal needs to be commended for publishing “Arab anti-Semitism and the Nazis” in its Feb. 8th edition. Lynn Julius’s historical timeline of the endemic Arab hatred of Israel and the Jews provides us with raw facts and helps to explain where we are today. Our Western culture is well aware of anti-Semitism emanating from the far right and thankfully rallies against it. On the other hand speaking out against Jew hatred coming from Islamic sympathizers and the progressive far Left groups such as Black Lives Matter, Antifa, SJP etc. is verboten because of the politically correct culture in which we live. Lynn Julius nails it! Her explanation of the “new Green-Brown-Red anti-Semitism” and how it is ignored by the media and our leadership is spot on. In Europe, Jews are being targeted and victimized by Islamic anti-Semites. Our kids are being intimidated on college campuses all over the country. Islamic anti-Semitism is alive and well. We need to recognize this and not be afraid to call it out. Thank you to Lynn Julius for doing just this.

Carol Denbo, Swampscott