Symphony by the Sea celebrates Leonard Bernstein

FEBRUARY 22, 2018 – On Sunday, March 4, Symphony by the Sea continues its 2018 concert series with a musical celebration honoring the 100th anniversary of the birth of Leonard Bernstein and featuring music from his West Side Story. Maestro Donald Palma and the Symphony by the Sea orchestra will be joined by Director Rebecca Kenneally and the local Endicott (College) Singers in this extravaganza sure to delight audience members. The concert will also feature special narration by actress, singer and playwright, Anne Lucas, whose first play, “From Silence,” premiered in New York City to sold-out houses and standing ovations.

Bernstein’s music holds a special place in Maestro Palma’s heart and this concert is one that Palma is especially looking forward to bringing to the Cabot Theater. An accomplished conductor, performer and educator, Palma played principle bass for Bernstein in his recording of West Side Story and remembers it as one of the high points of his career. Palma recalls working with Bernstein on several other awe-inspiring concerts and growing up in New York attending his performances at the New York Philharmonic. “I even sent him a piece of music I wrote when I was 12 years old!,” Palma reminisces. “Lenny was a larger than life figure as great, if not greater, than his reputation. To complete the concert program, I’ve paired him with Beethoven’s revolutionary Symphony No. 3 (“Eroica”), as I feel Lenny taught so many of us, through his Young Person’s Concerts and Harvard Lectures, how to think about Beethoven’s music.”

The Bernstein and Beethoven concert takes place On Sunday, March 4 at 3:00 p.m., at the Cabot Theater in Beverly. Tickets are $35/person and are available at The Cabot Theater Box office or at thecabot.org.

For more information on Symphony by the Sea, programs, events and soloists, please visit symphonybythesea.org. For more information or press inquiries, please contact Karen Robinson at 571-278-8057.

About Symphony by the Sea

Symphony by the Sea is the premier professional orchestra north of Boston. Established 37 years ago by the late Royston Nash, former Music Director of London’s D’Oyly Carte Opera Company, it provided a group of talented professional musicians a local alternative to community orchestras. Currently led by the brilliant Maestro Don Palma, who serves on the faculty of Boston’s New England Conservatory and the Yale College of Music, Symphony by the Sea has brought an outstanding array of soloists to its stage.