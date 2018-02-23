Susan “Suki” (Kritchmar) Cohen

Susan “Suki” (Kritchmar) Cohen, 91 – late of Revere. Died on February 22, 2018.

Beloved wife of the late Irving Cohen. Loving daughter of the late Morris Kritchmar and Gussie (Kornfield) Kritchmar. Devoted and loving mother of Howard M. Cohen, and the late Richard D. Cohen. Dear sister of the late Rose Prag and the late Belle Pearlswig. Cherished grandmother of Brandon Baliestiero and his wife Angela, Domenic Bramantecohen and his fiancée Johanna Granada, Cherokee, Shiloh, and Nokomis Bramantecohen. Great-grandmother of Joseph, Lilly, Nicholas and Matthew Baliestiero, Lana Granada, and Mona Bramante. Mother-in-law of Christine Bramante and Joni Cohen.

Suki graduated from Chelsea High and later worked for the Comm. of MA Department of Revenue for 29 years. She enjoyed volunteering, working the political polls each year, and belonged to many clubs. She was an avid bowler, loved animals, and spending summer days at Revere Beach. Suki loved spending time with her family and playing Mahjong with her friends. She was loved by all.

A graveside service will be held on Monday, February 26, 2018 at 12PM in the Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery, 16 Buxton Road, Danvers. Relatives and friends invited to attend. (Torf)